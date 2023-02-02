Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 14,295 Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 57,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $46.46 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $52.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average of $44.12.

