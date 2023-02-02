Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 5,342 Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,342 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CQQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 12,485 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after acquiring an additional 46,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000.

Invesco China Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CQQQ opened at $50.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.02. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $29.86 and a 12-month high of $60.42.

Invesco China Technology ETF Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

