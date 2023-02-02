Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 780 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDG. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 34.5% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1,887.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,651,000 after acquiring an additional 132,100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 148.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 81.5% in the second quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total value of $13,348,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,341,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,367,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total transaction of $13,348,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,341,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $25,866,810. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $710.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $801.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $735.00 to $660.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $700.00.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $730.00 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $499.63 and a 12 month high of $730.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $643.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $610.05. The firm has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.18, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.28. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

