Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Takes $270,000 Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,627 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,957,460,000 after purchasing an additional 223,024 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after acquiring an additional 830,898 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 7,646.2% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,989,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $276,836,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912,462 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 17.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,030,116 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $536,126,000 after buying an additional 606,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 23.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,943,619 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $391,589,000 after buying an additional 553,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNG. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.15.

LNG opened at $153.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.09 and a twelve month high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -10.35%.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

