Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Takes Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,325.1% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,218,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108,697 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,438,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,146,000 after buying an additional 375,981 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,629,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,125,000 after buying an additional 25,918 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,394,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,399,000 after buying an additional 76,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,386,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,874,000 after buying an additional 110,560 shares in the last quarter.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NOBL opened at $93.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.40. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97.
