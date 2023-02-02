CRH (NYSE:CRH) Sees Large Volume Increase

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,295,423 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 136% from the previous session’s volume of 548,721 shares.The stock last traded at $46.53 and had previously closed at $46.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CRH from €50.00 ($54.35) to €48.00 ($52.17) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CRH from €50.00 ($54.35) to €48.00 ($52.17) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.92 and its 200-day moving average is $38.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in CRH by 138.5% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,794,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,851,000 after buying an additional 1,042,510 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in CRH by 12.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,474,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,774,000 after buying an additional 803,876 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CRH by 7.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,312,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $359,068,000 after buying an additional 718,228 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CRH by 16.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,265,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,465,000 after buying an additional 590,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in CRH in the third quarter valued at $12,212,000. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.

