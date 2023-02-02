CRH (NYSE:CRH) Sees Large Volume Increase

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,295,423 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 136% from the previous session’s volume of 548,721 shares.The stock last traded at $46.53 and had previously closed at $46.25.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CRH from €50.00 ($54.35) to €48.00 ($52.17) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CRH from €50.00 ($54.35) to €48.00 ($52.17) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.92 and its 200-day moving average is $38.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.
