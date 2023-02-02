Critical Analysis: Regenicin (OTCMKTS:RGIN) versus PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM)

Regenicin (OTCMKTS:RGIN – Get Rating) and PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Regenicin and PAVmed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regenicin N/A N/A -9,379.47% PAVmed N/A -112.81% -70.55%

Volatility & Risk

Regenicin has a beta of -1.83, meaning that its share price is 283% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PAVmed has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regenicin 0 0 0 0 N/A PAVmed 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Regenicin and PAVmed, as reported by MarketBeat.

PAVmed has a consensus price target of $3.56, indicating a potential upside of 583.78%. Given PAVmed’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PAVmed is more favorable than Regenicin.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Regenicin and PAVmed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regenicin N/A N/A -$640,000.00 N/A N/A PAVmed $500,000.00 94.82 -$50.35 million ($0.98) -0.53

Regenicin has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PAVmed.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.0% of PAVmed shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of PAVmed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PAVmed beats Regenicin on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regenicin

Regenicin, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which specializes in the development of regenerative cell therapies to restore the health of damaged tissues and organs. It intends to develop and commercialize a potentially lifesaving technology by the introduction of tissue-engineered skin substitutes to restore the qualities of healthy human skin for use in the treatment of burns, chronic wounds and a variety of plastic surgery procedures. The company was founded on September 6, 2007 and is headquartered in Little Falls, NJ.

About PAVmed

PAVmed, Inc. is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: Medical Devices, Diagnostics, Digital Health, and Emerging Innovations. Its products include cell collection devices, esophageal DNA tests, carpal tunnel release, implantable intraosseous vascular access devices, and antimicrobial resorbable ear tubes. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

