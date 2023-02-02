Critical Contrast: Creek Road Miners (OTCMKTS:CRKR) vs. EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC)

Creek Road Miners (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Rating) and EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Creek Road Miners and EVERTEC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Creek Road Miners alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creek Road Miners 0 0 0 0 N/A EVERTEC 1 0 1 0 2.00

EVERTEC has a consensus target price of $38.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.02%. Given EVERTEC’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EVERTEC is more favorable than Creek Road Miners.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

97.7% of EVERTEC shares are owned by institutional investors. 83.2% of Creek Road Miners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of EVERTEC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Creek Road Miners has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVERTEC has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Creek Road Miners and EVERTEC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creek Road Miners -1,613.43% -729.56% -146.63% EVERTEC 41.09% 33.61% 14.14%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Creek Road Miners and EVERTEC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creek Road Miners $810,000.00 1.06 -$17.27 million N/A N/A EVERTEC $589.80 million 4.13 $161.13 million $3.62 10.32

EVERTEC has higher revenue and earnings than Creek Road Miners.

Summary

EVERTEC beats Creek Road Miners on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Creek Road Miners

(Get Rating)

Creek Road Miners, Inc. engages in the provision of live pop culture conventions. It provides services to the entertainment, toy, gaming, publishing, and retail business to carry out sales, marketing, product promotion, public relations, advertising, and sponsorship efforts. The company was founded on May 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Park City, UT.

About EVERTEC

(Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc. engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring. The Merchant Acquiring segment offers services to merchants of all sizes, enabling them to accept all types of electronic payments. The Business Solutions segment consists of bank processing, network hosting and management, information technology professional services, business process outsourcing, item processing, cash processing, and fulfillment. The Corporate and Other represents corporate overhead, certain leveraged activities, other non-operating expenses, and intersegment eliminations. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Receive News & Ratings for Creek Road Miners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creek Road Miners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.