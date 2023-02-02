Crypto.com Coin Price Up 0.1% This Week (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Crypto.com Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.71 or 0.00011408 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Crypto.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $85.60 million and $44,683.40 worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002818 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 106.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.53 or 0.00402152 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000112 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,705.78 or 0.28228079 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.28 or 0.00569463 BTC.
Crypto.com Coin Profile
Crypto.com Coin’s launch date was May 18th, 2017. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 31,587,682 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Crypto.com Coin’s official website is crypto.com. The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com.
