CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.35-3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13-1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion. CSG Systems International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.35-$3.65 EPS.

CSG Systems International Stock Performance

CSGS stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.92. 200,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,351. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 0.85. CSG Systems International has a one year low of $52.42 and a one year high of $66.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $255.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.80 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 23.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

CSG Systems International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is 81.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSGS shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. StockNews.com raised CSG Systems International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised CSG Systems International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSG Systems International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSGS. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,945,000 after purchasing an additional 42,139 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,262,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in CSG Systems International by 47.7% during the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 33,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in CSG Systems International by 6.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 52.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It focuses on revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

Featured Stories

