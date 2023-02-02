Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VNQ opened at $91.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.77. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

