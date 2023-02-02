CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Gap Down to $11.79

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.79, but opened at $11.44. CureVac shares last traded at $11.61, with a volume of 51,070 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of CureVac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of CureVac from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

CureVac Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average is $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CureVac

About CureVac

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CureVac in the second quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of CureVac by 18.9% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 48,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CureVac in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of CureVac in the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of CureVac in the second quarter valued at about $1,786,000.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

