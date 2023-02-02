Curi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,284 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 182.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,550,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,509,863,000 after acquiring an additional 62,922 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,888,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $537,176,000 after buying an additional 123,123 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 15.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,650,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $529,210,000 after purchasing an additional 772,925 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 8.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $639,952,000 after purchasing an additional 401,063 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,332,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $195,213,000 after buying an additional 8,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of BX opened at $98.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $69.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $138.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.12 and a 200 day moving average of $90.30.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 151.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. CICC Research began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

In other Blackstone news

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,264,939 shares of company stock valued at $171,315,596. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.



