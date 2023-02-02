Curi Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 907.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 5.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 4.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 538,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,427,000 after buying an additional 23,390 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 297,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,524,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 23.6% in the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 86,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 16,456 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.09.

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $337,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 198,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,700,988.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $31.82 on Thursday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.30 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.63.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 103.66%.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

