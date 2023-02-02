Curi Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 386.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $116.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $86.98 and a 52-week high of $160.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.25.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays downgraded Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.35.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.