Curi Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 188.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 687,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VTI opened at $208.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.62. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $233.36.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

