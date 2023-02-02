Curi Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 320.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 1.7% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Eaton by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Eaton by 8.8% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 3.4% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.92.

ETN stock opened at $163.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.16. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $167.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $64.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

