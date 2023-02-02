Curi Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 222.5% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Barclays lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.96.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $114.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.28. The company has a market cap of $471.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $117.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

