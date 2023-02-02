Curi Wealth Management LLC Invests $339,000 in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 45,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 208.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In other news, Director Thomas John Dietz purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $71,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $71,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EIGR opened at $1.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.20. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $10.02.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.07). Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 660.21% and a negative return on equity of 106.48%. The company had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Featured Articles

