Curi Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Performance

ALDX stock opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.04. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

