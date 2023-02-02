Curtis Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,153,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 88,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 110,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 1,008,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,296 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.45. 691,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,120,768. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $38.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.41 and its 200-day moving average is $31.79.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

