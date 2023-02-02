Curtis Advisory Group LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 251,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,869,000 after acquiring an additional 10,187 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $216,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,696,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 45.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 217,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,456,000 after purchasing an additional 75,900 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $6.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $246.70. 494,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,096. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $296.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.84.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

