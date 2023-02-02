Curtis Advisory Group LLC Sells 282 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,821 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen increased their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on NVIDIA from $198.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.23.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $4.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $213.84. The company had a trading volume of 19,043,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,841,824. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $289.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.12, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $9,905,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,250,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,484,362.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

