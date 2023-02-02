Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Rating) shares were up 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $3.05. Approximately 1,473 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 7,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Trading Down 5.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.89.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Company Profile

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações engages in the development and construction of residential properties. It operates through the Merger Activity and Service Fee Income segments. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

