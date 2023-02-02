DA Davidson Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) – DA Davidson decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for First Mid Bancshares in a report released on Tuesday, January 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will post earnings of $3.45 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.20. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Mid Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share.

FMBH has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on First Mid Bancshares from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stephens lowered their price objective on First Mid Bancshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Mid Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price objective on First Mid Bancshares to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of FMBH opened at $32.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. First Mid Bancshares has a one year low of $31.05 and a one year high of $43.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.48%.

In other news, CEO Bradley L. Beesley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $32,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,223.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in First Mid Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 311.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in First Mid Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

