Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 4.6% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $59,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 90,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 4.2% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 10.1% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 4.1% in the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,114,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.9% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 353,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $91,341,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock traded up $1.67 on Thursday, reaching $269.17. 262,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,855,303. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $266.40 and a 200-day moving average of $269.32. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $303.82. The firm has a market cap of $195.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.36%.

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,948 shares of company stock worth $12,646,795. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.29.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

