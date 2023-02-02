DAO Maker (DAO) Price Hits $1.16 on Exchanges

DAO Maker (DAO) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $171.78 million and $3.25 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker token can currently be bought for $1.16 or 0.00004934 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded up 26.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker launched on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,992,000 tokens. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

