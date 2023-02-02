Davis R M Inc. Cuts Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,900 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 133,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 120,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delaney Dennis R acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth $502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Performance

NYSE UL opened at $50.26 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $53.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Unilever

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.