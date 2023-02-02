Davis R M Inc. Decreases Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 740.4% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 82.8% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.2 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $91.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.54 and its 200-day moving average is $88.07. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.