Davis R M Inc. Has $1.60 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Davis R M Inc. cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $154.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.87. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $161.24.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

