Davis R M Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 333,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,801 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.49% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSCQ. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 160.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BSCQ opened at $19.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average of $19.04. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $20.78.

