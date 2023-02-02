Davis R M Inc. Sells 2,937 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,937 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,152,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $371,960,000 after buying an additional 115,746 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $268,107,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,359,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,314,000 after buying an additional 93,539 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 721,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,826,000 after buying an additional 98,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 560,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,832,000 after purchasing an additional 53,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Quaker Chemical from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock.

Quaker Chemical Stock Performance

KWR opened at $203.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.59 and a beta of 1.43. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $129.06 and a 1 year high of $212.00.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $492.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.15 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.10%. Equities analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

About Quaker Chemical

(Get Rating)

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.