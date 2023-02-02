Davis R M Inc. Sells 404 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,687 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after purchasing an additional 488,405 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 919,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $408,113,000 after purchasing an additional 438,956 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,241,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,089,112,000 after purchasing an additional 381,275 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 993,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $481,619,000 after purchasing an additional 376,342 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,877,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $605.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $559.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $518.97. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $645.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.25. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $667.21.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.