Davis R M Inc. Sells 5,165 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,165 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.59% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSCR. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 299.4% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

BSCR stock opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.20 and a 200 day moving average of $19.13. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $21.12.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.