Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC Acquires 2,000,000 Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC lifted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,708,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the quarter. Alpine Immune Sciences comprises about 17.5% of Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC owned approximately 22.07% of Alpine Immune Sciences worth $48,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALPN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 212.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 10,498 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $21.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

ALPN stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.18. 1,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,424. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.31.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.32). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 41.76% and a negative net margin of 169.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases, immuno-oncology, and engineered cellular therapies.

