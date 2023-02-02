Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC Has $4.88 Million Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Horizon Therapeutics Public makes up approximately 1.8% of Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $4,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 273,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 119,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 21,830 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 370,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,951,000 after buying an additional 11,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter worth $291,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ HZNP traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.26. 311,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,633,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.98. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $57.84 and a one year high of $117.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.25. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $925.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.93 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 27,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total value of $3,066,390.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,367,884.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 27,129 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total value of $3,066,390.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,367,884.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $3,159,830.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,074,136.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,184 shares of company stock valued at $11,285,478 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HZNP. Stifel Nicolaus cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $138.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $118.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.42.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

