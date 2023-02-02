DeepOnion (ONION) Price Reaches $0.0361 on Major Exchanges

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0361 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $826,617.17 and $84.04 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.89 or 0.00235209 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00098381 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00053282 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00062362 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004297 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000435 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000024 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,891,296 coins and its circulating supply is 22,890,596 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.