Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Birinyi Associates Inc.

Birinyi Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for 0.7% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Deere & Company stock traded down $16.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $410.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,292. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $431.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $388.24. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The company has a market capitalization of $122.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.05.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,401,918.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,401,918.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,608 shares of company stock worth $10,368,901. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

