Dempze Nancy E Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Dempze Nancy E cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 66.6% in the third quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 83,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after purchasing an additional 33,488 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,668,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,711,000 after buying an additional 338,368 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 160,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC increased its position in PayPal by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 39,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.93.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $3.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,965,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,434,176. The company has a market cap of $99.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $131.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.21.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

