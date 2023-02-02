Dempze Nancy E Has $240,000 Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Dempze Nancy E lowered its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 71,229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,120,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,664 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.3% during the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Vertical Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.64.

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW traded up $11.24 on Thursday, reaching $250.79. The company had a trading volume of 611,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,394. The firm has a market cap of $77.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $251.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

