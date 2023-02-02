Dempze Nancy E Has $3.15 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Dempze Nancy E grew its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 3.4% of Dempze Nancy E’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 311,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 71,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,029,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director James Champy sold 5,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $987,599.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,101.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James Champy sold 5,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $987,599.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,101.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,985,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,887 shares of company stock worth $5,349,127 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $178.41. The stock had a trading volume of 947,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,403. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $180.01.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 57.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.14.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Articles

