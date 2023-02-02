Dempze Nancy E Lowers Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Dempze Nancy E reduced its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation accounts for about 2.4% of Dempze Nancy E’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 20.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 214,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,111,000 after buying an additional 35,888 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 211,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,602,410.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $48,759.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,815.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,699 shares in the company, valued at $16,602,410.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,263,764. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.0 %

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.24.

NYSE:ROK traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $285.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,448. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $266.33 and a 200-day moving average of $250.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $294.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

