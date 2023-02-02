Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Down 2.7%

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) dropped 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.43 and last traded at $1.43. Approximately 3,021,005 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 5,572,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

Denison Mines Price Performance

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a net margin of 103.22% and a return on equity of 4.16%. Analysts anticipate that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Denison Mines in the second quarter worth about $29,108,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Denison Mines by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,440,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after purchasing an additional 817,351 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Denison Mines by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,915,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 90,300 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 2.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,854,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 52,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 5.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,539,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 80,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in the McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

