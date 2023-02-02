Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target to $85.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ALGT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Allegiant Travel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Allegiant Travel Trading Down 1.9 %

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $84.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.53 and a beta of 1.63. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $186.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $560.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.65 million. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. On average, analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $86,712.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,903.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 508.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 37,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

