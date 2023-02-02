Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Price Target to $35.00

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.36% from the stock’s current price.

DXC has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DXC Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.

DXC Technology Price Performance

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $28.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $22.65 and a 1-year high of $39.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,987. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,987. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $293,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,983.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 169.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 352.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 264.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in DXC Technology by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Featured Articles

