Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target to $17.00

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Newell Brands from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NWL stock opened at $16.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average is $15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $26.45.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newell Brands

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,524,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,751 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,445,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,160,000 after purchasing an additional 443,812 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 3.7% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 38,954,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,298 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Newell Brands by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,746,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,946,000 after purchasing an additional 623,235 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 8.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,489,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,381 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.