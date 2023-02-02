Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,513 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DVN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on DVN shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.67.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN stock opened at $61.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.66. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $48.86 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.37.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

