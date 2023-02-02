Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,220,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,096 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 4.86% of Red Rock Resorts worth $178,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 2.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,354,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,919,000 after acquiring an additional 79,313 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 2.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,493,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,809,000 after acquiring an additional 28,665 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 29.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,361,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,412,000 after acquiring an additional 313,446 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 3.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,347,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,942,000 after acquiring an additional 39,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 880,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,747,000 after acquiring an additional 18,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

RRR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. CBRE Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. ING Group began coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.82.

NASDAQ:RRR traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,896. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 352.28, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.98 and a twelve month high of $54.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 2.18.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 31.65%.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet spaces, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

