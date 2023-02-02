Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,323,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,214 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.90% of South Jersey Industries worth $77,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 67.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 427,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,768,000 after acquiring an additional 172,033 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the first quarter valued at $278,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries during the first quarter worth about $508,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 19,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

South Jersey Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SJI traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $36.09. 18,599,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,679,117. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $36.13.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $608.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.86 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

South Jersey Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th.

About South Jersey Industries

(Get Rating)

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.

