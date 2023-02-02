Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 150,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.39% of Booking worth $248,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Booking by 0.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Booking by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,602,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Price Performance

Shares of Booking stock traded up $31.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,476.88. 83,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $96.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,124.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,960.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $37.70 EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total transaction of $231,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,867,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total value of $231,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,867,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,864.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKNG. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research cut Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,475.62.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.